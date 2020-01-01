The public policy response to the COVID-19 crisis has been massive. Governors have issued stay-at-home orders, fiscal authorities have given unprecedented support to offset forced business closures, and the Federal Reserve is entering new territory in their support of asset markets. What are the near-term consequences of these policies — and what might be the long-term unintended consequences?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of experts from the UW community. They will discuss the economic and financial fallout from COVID-19 as well as the massive policy response by government at all levels. The talks will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, who is also an experienced economist and former dean of the Wisconsin School of Business.

Ananth Seshadri is a professor and the Todd E. and Elizabeth H. Warnock Distinguished Chair of the department of economics at UW–Madison. His research interests include macroeconomics, public finance, intergenerational transmission of socioeconomic status, and racial wage disparities. A consultant on the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, he also serves on the board of editors of the Journal of Economic Literature and on the executive committee for the Michigan Retirement Research Center.

Brad Tank MBA’82 is an expert on macroeconomics and monetary policy. He is the chief investment officer and managing director of Neuberger Berman, as well as the global head of the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He is a member of the firm’s Operating, Investment Risk, and Asset Allocation Committees and the Investment Strategy Committee for the Fixed Income Multi-Sector Group. He brings 38 years of industry experience in a variety of executive leadership positions and mutual fund management.

Noah Williams is the Juli Plant Grainger Professor of Economics at UW–Madison and the founding director of the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy (CROWE). His research focuses on macroeconomics — particularly monetary policy, social insurance programs, and financial markets. He has coauthored several papers with Nobel Prize recipients Lars Peter Hansen and Thomas Sargent. A consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, he is also a member of the Economic Advisors Roundtable. His research on state economies, which underlies the work of CROWE, has been supported by a grant from the National Science Foundation.

