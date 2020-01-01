The pandemic has changed consumer spending habits practically overnight. From a surge in demand for baking ingredients and masks to the sudden halt of brick-and-mortar shopping, these changes have dramatically impacted our retail and service landscapes — and the jobs that go with them. What trends can we expect to see as the situation progresses? How might changes in consumerism during the pandemic reflect a larger shift in our social values?

Join fellow UW alumni and friends online for a livestream and Q & A with a panel of UW behavioral scientists and consumer psychologists. The talk will be moderated by Mike Knetter, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Evan Polman is an associate professor in the Wisconsin School of Business. His research focuses on creativity, gift-giving, psychological distance, moral psychology, and self-other differences in decision-making. He has published articles in top journals in fields of psychology, marketing, and management, and his research has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, and Harvard Business Review. Polman has received both research and teaching awards from the Wisconsin School of Business and the Distinguished Teaching Award from UW–Madison. For his research on self-other decision-making, Polman was named the winner of the Hillel Einhorn New Investigator Award by the Society for Judgment and Decision Making.

Nancy Wong is the Kohl’s Chair in Retail Innovation in the School of Human Ecology. She is a consumer psychologist who explores how cultural values influence consumption decisions, how people respond emotionally in different situations, and how materialistic values influence the way we consume. She is particularly interested in understanding how consumers make choices that could impact their health and financial well-being and promote environmental sustainability.

A recording of this livestream will be available on uwalumni.com after the event.

Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

This event is hosted by the Wisconsin Alumni Association®.